BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 7 Cyber Media India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 3.6 mln rupees versus loss 7.5 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 128 million rupees versus 116 million rupees year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016