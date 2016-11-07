BRIEF-Moody's - Chinese property market to show slower sales growth in 2017
* Chinese property market to show slower sales growth in 2017
Nov 7 Wang On Group Ltd
* Vendor has agreed to sell sale share and assign benefit of shareholder loan
* Unit,Vendor and wong fung hing entered into agreement
* Shareholder loan for consideration of hk$512.2 million
* Delight keen is the purchaser and thing on, a company principally engaged in investment holding, is vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 Deficit/GDP ratio to be same as previous year -sources