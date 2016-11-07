Nov 7 Entersoft SA :

* Approves cash return to shareholders of 0.53 million euros ($586,127.00) by share capital reduction

* Says after cash return its total share capital's value will be 1,336,800 euros, share value at 0,30 euros

