Nov 7 Winshine Science Co Ltd :

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$79.52 mln and hk$79.32 mln respectively.

* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 497 mln new shares at subscription price of hk$0.16 per subscription share

* Subscriber is Excel Jade Limited