UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Winshine Science Co Ltd :
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$79.52 mln and hk$79.32 mln respectively.
* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 497 mln new shares at subscription price of hk$0.16 per subscription share
* Subscriber is Excel Jade Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources