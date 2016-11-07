Nov 7 Tesla Motors Inc

* Says announcing a change to the economics of supercharging program

* Tesla Motors Inc - for Teslas ordered after January 1, 2017, 400 kwh of free supercharging credits (roughly 1,000 miles) will be included annually

* Tesla Motors - changes will not impact current owners or any new teslas ordered before Jan 1, 2017, as long as delivery is taken before April 1, 2017