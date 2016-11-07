GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Tesla Motors Inc
* Says announcing a change to the economics of supercharging program
* Tesla Motors Inc - for Teslas ordered after January 1, 2017, 400 kwh of free supercharging credits (roughly 1,000 miles) will be included annually
* Tesla Motors - changes will not impact current owners or any new teslas ordered before Jan 1, 2017, as long as delivery is taken before April 1, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2eOjgg1] Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.