Nov 7 Sdiptech AB (publ) :
* Acquires Hansa Vibrations & Omgivningskontroll
* Including acquisition, Sdiptech's total revenue on annual basis is about 831 million Swedish crowns ($92 million), operating profit about 116 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0367 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Next In Financials
China keeps 3 pct budget deficit goal for 2017 as debt risks grow -sources
* 2017 Deficit/GDP ratio to be same as previous year -sources
UPDATE 4-U.S. Republicans lay out plans for Obamacare repeal
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.