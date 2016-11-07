BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Merck KgaA :
* Merck and Idemitsu sign collaboration agreement in the OLED material business
* Under this collaborative relationship, each company will be allowed to develop, manufacture and sell OLED materials in certain areas of the other company's material-related patents under specified conditions Source text - bit.ly/2eFlz7M Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products