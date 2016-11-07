Nov 7 Sapec Sa :

* Concludes a sale agreement of its agro business division owned at 100 pct by its subsidiary SAPEC Portugal to Bridgepoint investment fund

* Bridgepoint amounted the agro business division to 456.0 million euros, which set the selling price at 318.4 million euros ($351.6 million) taking into consideration net debt and other adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)