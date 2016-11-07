Nov 7 Klépierre SA :
* Klepierre announces the disposal of two shopping centers in Scandinavia
* Klepierre announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct-controlled subsidiary, has completed
sale of its stakes in two shopping centers
* 49.9 pct of Åsane Storsenter in Bergen, Norway (49,604 sq.m.)
* 100 pct of Torp Köpcentrum in Uddevalla, Sweden (31,600 sq.m.)
* Both transactions for a total consideration of 235 million euros ($259.35 million)
excluding transfer duties
* On a group share basis for Klépierre, proceeds from the disposals amount to 132 million
euros
* Transaction also releases additional financial capacity for Steen & Strøm to fund
development projects in its pipeline and potential targeted acquisitions in Scandinavia
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
