Nov 7 Nikkei:

* Nikon Corp plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs in Japan, or 10% of its domestic workforce - Nikkei

* Nikon is seen missing its forecast of a 64% jump in net profit to 30 billion yen ($287 million) for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

* Nikon's severance payments, restructuring costs related to the job cuts expected to total hundreds of millions of dollars over 2 to 3 years - Nikkei

* Nikon's plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs to occur over next 2-3 years to affect Co's semiconductor equipment business, digital camera operations - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2fvI7ch)