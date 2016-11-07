GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Blackrock's Michael Fredericks:
* "Longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the federal reserve prepares to hike interest rate"
* Shorter-maturity, higher-quality high yield (BB, B rated) bond looks like potentially interesting place for consistent cash flow
* Some pockets of high yield bonds look better than others from a risk/reward standpoint
* Yields on CCC-rated high yield bonds are quite low on 10-year basis given historically higher default rates in this low-quality portion of market Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.