Nov 7 Rgc Resources Inc

* RGC Resources Inc- on November 1, unit entered into a term loan agreement and unsecured promissory note - SEC filing

* RGC Resources Inc- unit also entered into a swap agreement associated with promissory note which will commence November 1, 2017

* RGC Resources - under swap agreement unit will convert variable rate promissory note into an instrument with a fixed interest rate of 2.3% per annum

* RGC Resources Inc -Under debt agreements, unit borrowed $7 million for a term of 5 years - SEC filing