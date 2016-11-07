GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Rgc Resources Inc
* RGC Resources Inc- on November 1, unit entered into a term loan agreement and unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* RGC Resources Inc- unit also entered into a swap agreement associated with promissory note which will commence November 1, 2017
* RGC Resources - under swap agreement unit will convert variable rate promissory note into an instrument with a fixed interest rate of 2.3% per annum
* RGC Resources Inc -Under debt agreements, unit borrowed $7 million for a term of 5 years - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.