BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 8 Nzme Ltd
* NZCC's preliminary view is that, based on information it has received to date, it should decline proposed merger between Nzme & Fairfax New Zealand
* "NZCC has then indicated that its preliminary view is that it will decline merger due to unquantified concerns relating to plurality of media"
* NZCC has concluded, based on its standard test, that public benefits arising from merger outweigh quantified detriments
* Final nzcc determination is currently expected on or before 15 march 2017
* "Parties' view is that nzcc has failed to properly take into account diversity of opinions that will continue post-transaction in an increasingly converged digital world"
* Refers to New Zealand Commerce Commission process for approval of proposed merger between Nzme Limited and New Zealand unit of Fairfax Media Ltd
* NZCC published a draft determination setting out its preliminary view as to whether it is likely to grant authorisation to proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016