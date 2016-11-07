GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Align Technology Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 revenue rose 34.2 percent to $278.6 million
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $289.2 million to $293.9 million
* Align Technology Inc - for Q4 of 2016 clear aligner case shipments in range of 182.5 thousand to 184.5 thousand
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $271.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $288.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.