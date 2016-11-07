BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 7 Muza SA :
* 9-month prelim. revenue 17.8 million zlotys ($4.53 million) versus 18.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Prelim. 9-month net loss of 571,000 zlotys versus profit of 111,000 zlotys a year ago
* Says the difference in prelim. 9-month net result year on year due to lower profitability on sold products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9268 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016