Nov 7 K2 Internet SA :

* Posts 9-month prelim revenue of 63.6 million zlotys ($16.21 million), EBITDA 2.1 million zlotys and net loss of 1.3 million zlotys

* Says its FY 2016 results to be lower than in 2015, FY 2016 operating result to be positive

* Posts 9-month prelim operating loss of 1.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9245 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)