Nov 7 Myriad Group AG :

* Announces strategy update and metrics for Versy

* With the positive early traction we are seeing in the transformation of the Connect Division we have decided to focus resources on the key strategic long-term value drivers for the business

* Continue to manage our resources diligently and therefore have decided to reallocate existing resources away from legacy short-term revenue opportunities

* As a consequence, Myriad Connect will not achieve year-on-year revenue growth in 2016 compared to 2015 as previously communicated

* Versy platform now has over 1.2 million unique visitors per month and 388,000 registered users