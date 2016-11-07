Nov 7 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc :

* On November 2, Unit issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026 -SEC filing

* Notes will mature on November 15, 2026

* Unit may redeem all/part of notes at any time prior Nov 15, 2021 at a price equal to 100% of principal amount Source text: [bit.ly/2efYLN4] Further company coverage: