Nov 7 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines pilots ratify new agreement

* Southwest Airlines Co - According to Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association (SWAPA), 84.26 percent of pilots who cast ballots voted in favor of deal

* Southwest Airlines Co - New contractual terms, including a new wage scale and bonus provisions, will be implemented according to an agreed timeline

* Southwest Airlines Co- Newly-ratified contract becomes amendable in November 2020