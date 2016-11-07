GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Torchmark Corp :
* On Nov 2, Board voted to expand number of directors to 12 persons,elected Steven P. Johnson to fill newly created directorship- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.