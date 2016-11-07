BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 8 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd
* Strongly recommends that abano shareholders do not take any action in respect of takeover notice
* Abano board is in process of appointing an independent adviser
* Abano healthcare - received a new notice under takeovers code from Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited,a company associated with Peter And Anya Hutson and James Reeve
* Abano healthcare group ltd-notice state intention to make a partial takeover for 30.99% of fully paid ordinary shares in abano healthcare group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid