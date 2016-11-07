Nov 7 Medicines Co

* Medicines Co says discontinues development of MDCO-216, its investigational cholesterol efflux promoter

* Medicines Co - Data from Milano-pilot trial did not show drug effects on intracoronary atherosclerotic plaque sufficient to warrant further development

* Says safety profile of MDCO-216 was excellent

* Medicines Co - Discontinuation of MDCO-216 will enable co to reallocate and focus substantial additional capital onto development of its pcsk9 synthesis inhibitor

* Says does not expect to incur any charge associated with discontinuation of MDCO-216 development program