Nov 7 Icad Inc :
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.01 percent stake in
Icad Inc as of Nov. 7 - SEC filing
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - on Nov. 7, Jack Bryant and
Kenan Lucas, directors of the fund gp, sent letter to Lawrence
Howard, chairman of Icad
* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter expresses "disappointment"
in Icad's performance, calls on Icad board to purchase shares in
open market
* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter also calls on Icad board to
suspend board cash compensation, hire chief financial officer
* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter calls on Icad board to hire
investment banker to explore strategic alternatives if some
improvements aren't made by 2Q17
