Nov 8 Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd :

* Consideration for sale shares is us$35.0 million

* YSH finance ltd entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with edotco investments (labuan) limited

* Upon completion of disposal of sale shares, group will retain a 12.5% interest in edotco singapore

* Agreement for sale of 250,000 ordinary shares in edotco investments singapore pte ltd

