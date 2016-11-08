Nov 8 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Incoming orders of 358.5 million Swiss francs ($368.03 million) for first nine months 2016, +15 pct compared to respective reporting period 2015

* Net sales increase of +97 pct to 336.1 million francs and positive EBITDA of 13.9 million francs reached for first nine months 2016

* Outlook: Meyer Burger expects net sales of 420-450 million francs and EBITDA of about 10-20 million francs for fiscal year 2016

* 9-month net result -40.3 million francs (9 months 2015: -138.8 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)