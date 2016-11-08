Sudanese pound jumps against dollar on black market
Jan 26 The Sudanese pound strengthened on the black market on Thursday to 16 pounds to the dollar from 19, currency traders told Reuters.
Nov 8 Accelerate Property Fund Limited
* Interim Financial Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2016
* Year-On-Year distribution per share growth of 8.1 pct
* Property portfolio value of r9.1 billion (17 pct year-on-year growth),total portfolio GLA of 533 356 m2, net asset value growth of 20 pct
* Gross rental income (excluding straight-line rental revenue adjustment) of r498 million for period (2015: r417 million)
* Distribution per share for period of 28.766 cents (2015: 26.617 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump will push Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on his agenda including funding a U.S.-Mexican border wall, rewriting the tax code and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 Chicago-based E*Trade Securities LLC and E*Trade Clearing LLC, units of E*Trade Financial Corp, have agreed to pay a $280,000 civil penalty for failing to comply with record-keeping rules, the U.S. Commodities Trading Commission said in a statement on Thursday.