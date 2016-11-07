Nov 7 Centurylink Inc :
* Centurylink Inc - currently projects that net cash
proceeds from data centers and colocation divestiture will be
approximately $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion
* Centurylink Inc - plans to use net cash proceeds from
divestiture to partly fund acquisition of Level 3 Communications
announced on Oct. 31, 2016
* Centurylink - expects to receive in connection with
divestiture about 10 pct stake in newly-formed Global Secure
Infrastructure Co to be valued at $150 million
* Centurylink Inc - anticipates closing divestiture of its
data centers and colocation business in Q1 of 2017 - Sec Filing
