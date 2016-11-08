Nov 7 Air Transport Services Group Inc

* ABX Air labor dispute to be resolved via arbitration

* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act

* Air Transport Services -Judge ordered dispute should be resolved through grievance, arbitration process contained in parties current labor agreement

* Air Transport Services-John Starkovich, president of ABX Air, said airline to continue discussions with IBT representatives on resolving differences

