BRIEF-Yamato Holdings to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei
* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei
Nov 7 Sprott Resource Corp
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
* Sprott Resource Corp- Acquired, through Sprott Resource Partnership, beneficial ownership of 6.7 million common shares of Inplay Oil Corp.
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 26 Colonial Pipeline Co, the largest refined products pipeline system in the United States, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Tim Felt will retire at the end of the month.