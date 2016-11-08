UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 Bakkafrost:
* Bakkafrost q3 operational ebit dkk 254.7 million (Reuters poll dkk 282 million)
* Bakkafrost's expected harvest for 2016 is reduced from 49,000 tonnes gutted weight to 47,500 tonnes gutted weight (Reuters poll 49,400 tonnes)
* Has postponed planned harvested volumes in order to optimize size of harvested fish
* Bakkafrost expects to harvest 56,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2017 vs Reuters poll 54,600 tonnes
* Bakkafrost expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2016 and 11.5 million in 2017, compared with 11.3 million smolts released in 2015 and 10.4 million smolts released in 2014
* Outlook for farming segment is good
* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase only around 1% in 2017, compared to 2016
* Bakkafrost q3 revenues dkk 640 million (Reuters poll dkk 788 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources