UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
* InterParfums says growth expected to continue at steady pace in 2017
* 2017 sales seen at 380 mln euros, up more than 8 pct vs 2016
* 2016 operating margin seen between 12.5-13 pct
* 2017 operating margin may reach nearly 13 pct, based on current exchange rates
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources