Nov 8 Bone Therapeutics :

* Thomas Lienard has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics

* Cash used in operating activities amounted to 8.95 million euros ($9.88 million) for first nine months of 2016, compared to 9.93 million euros for same period in 2015

* Cash at end of September 2016 amounted to 22.46 million euros(excluding 1.37 million euros of restricted cash)

* In Q4 of 2016, Bone Therapeutics expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of ALLOB Phase I/IIA delayed-union study

* Outcome of this interim analysis, expected in summer 2017,

* Reiterates its guidance on cash burn for full year 2016, which will be in range of 14-15 million euros

* Estimates that it will be able to carry out its strategic objectives into Q2-2018, excluding any partnerships or other commercial agreements