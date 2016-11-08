BRIEF-Vetoquinol 2016 sales of 350.3 million euros, 4.3% like-for-like growth
* 2016 Sales: 350.3 million euros ($373.70 million), 4.3 pct like-for-like growth
Nov 8 Esperite Nv :
* Q3 consolidated revenue increased by 2 pct compared to the same period last year
* Increased Q3 gross margin percentage by 1 percent point from 55 pct to 56 pct
* Q3 consolidated EBITDA improved by 20 pct for the group but remains negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract