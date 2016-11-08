Nov 8 Esperite Nv :

* Q3 consolidated revenue increased by 2 pct compared to the same period last year

* Increased Q3 gross margin percentage by 1 percent point from 55 pct to 56 pct

* Q3 consolidated EBITDA improved by 20 pct for the group but remains negative