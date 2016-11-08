Nov 8 Atos :

* Atos: presents its new 3-year plan: 2019 ambition

* Revenue organic growth: +2 pct to +3 pct CAGR over 2017-2019 period

* Operating margin rate: 10.5 pct to 11.0 pct of revenue in 2019

* During 2014-2016 period revenue will have grown by +40 pct from 8.6 billion euros to 12 billion euros