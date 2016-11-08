Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Atos :
* Atos: presents its new 3-year plan: 2019 ambition
* Revenue organic growth: +2 pct to +3 pct CAGR over 2017-2019 period
* Operating margin rate: 10.5 pct to 11.0 pct of revenue in 2019
* During 2014-2016 period revenue will have grown by +40 pct from 8.6 billion euros to 12 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)