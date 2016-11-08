Nov 8 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Airtel appoints Vani Venkatesh as CEO - Retail

* Says Vani takes over from Rohit Malhotra Source text: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the appointment of Vani Venkatesh as CEO - Retail. In her new role, Vani will be responsible for driving Airtel's retail strategy to deliver a seamless and world-class customer experience across retail touch points.

