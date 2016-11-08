BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
Nov 8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :
* 9-month net profit 21.5 million euros ($23.7 million) versus 16.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 31.1 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 192.9 million euros versus 178.5 million euros year ago
* Sees operating income in 2017 to grow from low-to-mid single digit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer