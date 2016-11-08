Nov 8 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Posts rbs launches a new complaints process and refund of
complex fees for sme customers in grg
* 400 million stg scheme to be overseen by ex-High Court
judge Sir William Blackburne
* the bank has acknowledged, in some areas, it could have
done better for SME customers in GRG.
* Specifically, the bank could have managed the
transition to GRG better and should have better explained to
customers any changes to the prices or complex fees it was
charging.
* The bank accepts that it did not always communicate as
well or as clearly as it should have done. The bank also did not
always handle customer complaints well.
* RBS notes that the FCA's update confirms that no evidence
was found that the bank artificially engineered a position to
cause or facilitate the transfer of a customer to GRG or
identified customers for transfer for inappropriate reasons and
that all SME customers transferred to GRG were
exhibiting clear signs of financial difficulty.
