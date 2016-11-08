Nov 8 UK'S FCA:
* Financial conduct authority- Review of Royal Bank Of
Scotland's treatment of customers referred to its Global
Restructuring Group
* UK'S FCA - Review of Royal Bank Of Scotland's (rbs)
treatment of Small And Medium Enterprise (SME) customers in
financial difficulty
* UK'S FCA - RBS'S proposals were developed with our
involvement. We agree these are appropriate steps for RBS to
take
* UK'S FCA- RBS has agreed to provide automatic refunds for
complex fees to some sme customers
* UK'S FCA - Some isolated examples of poor practice were
identified
* UK'S FCA - Currently assessing what further work may be
needed given findings in report
* UK'S FCA- Report estimates in total over third of
customers transferred to grg during relevant period expected to
face insolvency, administration regardless of rbs' actions
* UK'S FCA - Activities carried out by grg and addressed by
rbs's proposals are largely unregulated; therefore, FCA's powers
are limited in this area
