Nov 8 UK'S FCA:

* Financial conduct authority- Review of Royal Bank Of Scotland's treatment of customers referred to its Global Restructuring Group

* UK'S FCA - Review of Royal Bank Of Scotland's (rbs) treatment of Small And Medium Enterprise (SME) customers in financial difficulty

* UK'S FCA - RBS'S proposals were developed with our involvement. We agree these are appropriate steps for RBS to take

* UK'S FCA- RBS has agreed to provide automatic refunds for complex fees to some sme customers

* UK'S FCA - Some isolated examples of poor practice were identified

* UK'S FCA - Currently assessing what further work may be needed given findings in report

* UK'S FCA- Report estimates in total over third of customers transferred to grg during relevant period expected to face insolvency, administration regardless of rbs' actions

* UK'S FCA - Activities carried out by grg and addressed by rbs's proposals are largely unregulated; therefore, FCA's powers are limited in this area (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)