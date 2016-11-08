(Corrects headline to say investors, not investor)

Nov 8 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Proposed return of up to 200 mln stg to shareholders

* Intends to make a return of capital of up to 200 mln stg to shareholders by way of a tender offer by Morgan Stanley & Co International

* Return of excess cash by company to shareholders should also reduce negative impact of holding this cash on growth in net asset value per ordinary share

* Up to 4.7 mln ordinary shares (representing approximately 11.55 pct of issued ordinary share capital) should be purchased under tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)