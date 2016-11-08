(Corrects headline to say investors, not investor)
Nov 8 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Proposed return of up to 200 mln stg to shareholders
* Intends to make a return of capital of up to 200 mln stg
to shareholders by way of a tender offer by Morgan Stanley & Co
International
* Return of excess cash by company to shareholders should
also reduce negative impact of holding this cash on growth in
net asset value per ordinary share
* Up to 4.7 mln ordinary shares (representing approximately
11.55 pct of issued ordinary share capital) should be purchased
under tender offer
