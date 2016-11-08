Nov 8 HgCapital Trust Plc
* HgCapital, the manager of HgCapital Trust plc announces an
investment in Evaluate Group, a London-headquartered
provider of commercial intelligence to the global life sciences
industry
* HgCapital Trust plc will invest in Evaluate, alongside
other institutional clients of HgCapital, who will participate
through the Mercury Fund
* The Trust, whose shares are listed on the London Stock
Exchange, gives private and institutional investors the
opportunity to participate in all HgCapital's investments
* The Trust will contribute a total of approximately 3.7
million pounds
* This acquisition represents the eleventh investment by
Mercury Fund and, following completion, fund will be
approximately 72 percent invested
