Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Balance sheet reduced by a further 6.4 bn stg bringing the total reduction to 78.9 bn stg (68 pct) since formation of UKAR in 2010.

* Reflecting reducing mortgage balances, underlying profit before tax reduced by 34 pct to 401.5 m stg

* Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears, including possessions, have reduced by 12 pctbringing the total reduction to 86 pct since formation

* Government loan repayments of 1.1 bn stg, bringing total repayments to 21.4 bn stg since UKAR was formed. 44 pct of the government loans have now been repaid

* Now working on an asset sales programme that could ultimately lead to the phased repayment of the FSCS loan extended to Bradford & Bingley - CEO

* Has 215,000 customers (H1 2015/16: 366,000), with 273,000 mortgage accounts (H1 2015/16: 429,000) and 38,000 unsecured personal loan accounts