Nov 8 Nexus AG :

* In first nine months 2016, sales improved by 10.5 % from 69.9 million euros ($77.26 million) (9m-2015) to 77.3 million euros

* 9-month EBIT in amount of 7.6 million euros improved compared to same period last year by 19.4 % (9m-2015:6.3 million euros)

* 9-Month EBITA increased by 10.8 % from 8.7 million euros (9m-2015) to 9.6 million euros

* 9-Month EBITDA increased by 9.1 % to 14.6 million euros (9m-2015: 13.4 million euros) during reporting period

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)