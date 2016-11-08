BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Themis Medicare Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 70.7 mln rupees versus profit 46.5 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 460.6 million rupees versus 460.2 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eHXk92 Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: