BRIEF-HNZ Group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
Nov 8 Spineway SAS :
* Approval of a 1.4 million euro ($1.6 million) capital increase by a general meeting of Spineway's shareholders
* Capital increase, fully subscribed by Chinese company TINAVI Medical Technologies, should be finalized before end of November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.