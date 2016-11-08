Nov 8 Napatech A/S :

* Revenue for Q3 of 2016 49.6 million Danish crowns ($7.4 million), a decrease of 18 pct compared to Q3 of 2015

* Q3 EBITDA 2016 was 6.1 million crowns, versus 11.6 million crowns in Q3 2015

* Uncertainty exists and have updated guidance for 2016

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of 5 pct to 15 pct

* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin around 20 pct

* Sees 2016 pandion contribution around 10 pct of the overall 2016 revenue

* Sees a possibility of reaching $15.5 million in sales in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon:

