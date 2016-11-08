Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Napatech A/S :
* Revenue for Q3 of 2016 49.6 million Danish crowns ($7.4 million), a decrease of 18 pct compared to Q3 of 2015
* Q3 EBITDA 2016 was 6.1 million crowns, versus 11.6 million crowns in Q3 2015
* Uncertainty exists and have updated guidance for 2016
* Sees 2016 revenue growth of 5 pct to 15 pct
* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin around 20 pct
* Sees 2016 pandion contribution around 10 pct of the overall 2016 revenue
* Sees a possibility of reaching $15.5 million in sales in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7365 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)