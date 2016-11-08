Nov 8 FIT Biotech Oy :

* Board of directors has decided on issue of convertible notes and warrants

* Decided to withdraw a second tranche of 250,000 euros ($276,325)

* Decided to issue to Bracknor a total of 250 convertible notes and 2,097,315 warrants

