BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 FIT Biotech Oy :
* Board of directors has decided on issue of convertible notes and warrants
* Decided to withdraw a second tranche of 250,000 euros ($276,325)
* Decided to issue to Bracknor a total of 250 convertible notes and 2,097,315 warrants
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: