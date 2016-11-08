Nov 8 John Lewis of Hungerford Plc :

* Expect to report sales for year to Aug. 31 2016 of 8.2 mln stg

* 5 pct increase over 7.8 mln stg reported in 2015 was achieved almost entirely in second half

* Despatched sales and forward orders for Q1 stand at 1.8 mln stg versus 2015: 1.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)