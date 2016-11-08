BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Ambu A/S :
* Q4 2015/16 revenue 573 million Danish crowns ($85.13 million) versus 536 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 EBIT 131 million crowns versus 117 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.55 crown per share for 2015/16
* In 2016/17 expects to realise growth in revenue markedly in excess of market growth
* In 2016/17 sees organic growth in local currencies of about 8-10 pct
* In 2016/17 sees EBIT margin before special items of about 18 pct
* In 2016/17 sees free cash flows before special items of about 175 million crowns
* In 2016/17 sees gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) of about 1.75
* In 2016/17 sees gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) of about 1.75
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: