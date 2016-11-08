Nov 8 Axiata Group Bhd

* Celcom (Malaysia)and Technology Resources Industries had on 7 nov been served with notices of appeal filed by tsdtr and Dato' Bistamam Bin Ramli with court of appeal against decision.

* refers to announcement dated 24 oct in respect of decision of high court on 21 october allowing Celcom and Technology Resources Industries's striking out applications Source text:(bit.ly/2fWwuvo) Further company coverage: