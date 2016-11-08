Nov 8 BP Plc :
* BP and Oman sign extended licensing agreements paving way
for second phase of Khazzan gas field project
* BP and partner Oman Oil E&P today in Oman signed agreement
with government of Oman to extend block 61 exploration &
production sharing agreement
* Agreement enables a second development phase of giant
Khazzan tight gas field, and increasing expected production by
50 pct
* Heads of agreement for this extension were signed and
announced in February this year
* Two phases are expected to produce 1.5 bcf/d of gas
through development of 10.5 trillion cubic feet of recoverable
gas resources
* Phase 1 project, sanctioned in December 2013, is more than
80 pct complete and remains on schedule to deliver first gas in
late 2017
* Subject to final approval, Khazzan phase 2 project is
expected to come on stream around 2020
